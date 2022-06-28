A Lancaster man admitted to stealing nearly $14,000 in cash deposits from his employer Appalachian Brewing Company, according to police..

Zachary T. Nesbitt, 35, was charged with a single count theft by unlawful taking, according to a criminal docket.

Nesbitt was general manager of Appalachian Brewing Company from November 2021 until April 2022. Company officials learned that Nesbitt never deposited cash deposits for March 9 through March 26, totalling $13,952, according to the criminal complaint.

Nesbitt emailed his direct manager on March 29 “taking responsibility for the missing funds,” the complaint said.

Nesbitt is currently free on $10,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 27, according to a criminal docket. An attorney for Nesbitt was not listed.

Nesbitt was a mayoral candidate for Lancaster city in 2017.