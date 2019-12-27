A Lancaster man was arrested for shooting a 23-year-old in an alley off Lititz Pike during a drug deal for marijuana on Christmas night, Manheim Township police said.
Onearl I. Parker III, 23, who also goes by Levi Parker, is accused of shooting another man around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, police said.
Simon Joseph, also 23, had met with Parker to buy marijuana in the 2600 block of Lititz Pike, police said, and during the drug deal, Parker pulled out his handgun and started shooting at him. Joseph was hit multiple times, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Joseph was able to get away and was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, police said.
His condition is not life-threatening, according to police.
Police said that Joseph and Parker had known each other for "several years," and when he arrived to buy the marijuana, Parker "pulled out a handgun and started to shoot at him," the affidavit said.
Parker was arrested the next day at this residence, police said.
He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a licenses -- all felonies.
Police said that Parker admitted to shooting Joseph when he was interviewed on Dec. 26.
Parker is not allowed to posses a firearm because of two previous felonies, a robbery charge and a criminal trespassing charge, according to the affidavit.
He is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $300,000 bail.