A Lancaster man has been charged after city police say he sexually assaulted and impregnated a teenage girl who later gave birth to his child.

Alembe Harambe Dunia, 25, was charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

The girl, who police say knew Dunia from the community, allowed him into her Manor Street apartment in late evening hours sometime between Sept. 20 and Sept. 23, 2019, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Dunia, who was 24 at the time, then sexually assaulted the girl, impregnating her in the process, police said. The girl later gave birth to a child in July 2020.

Investigators began looking into the assault after it was reported to them in December 2019. Dunia consented to a saliva sample for a DNA analysis in June 2021. That analysis indicated Dunia was the child’s father with a "99.99999 degree of certainty," according to the affidavit.

Dunia, who is also known as Bakari Sumalli, is free on $100,000 unsecured bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Adam Witkonis on Oct. 12.

Dunia has previously pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and numerous traffic violations in 2019, to which he was sentenced to up to 23 months of confinement and a year of probation, according to court records.