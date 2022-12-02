A Lancaster man sexually assaulted a teenage girl for several months in 2019, according to police.

East Hempfield Township Police charged Jose Diego Roman Jr., 37, on Nov. 28 with four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, four counts of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, indecent exposure, and two counts of indecent assault.

The girl and her mother reported the abuse to police in July 2022, according to a criminal complaint. The girl said Roman sexually assaulted her from April 2019 until August 2019. The girl didn’t tell her mother about the abuse until a friend encouraged her to do so, and then, they reported the incidents to police.

The assaults happened at residences in East Hempfield Township and West Hempfield Township, according to the complaint.

District Judge Brian E. Chudzik arraigned Roman on Nov. 28, but court dockets don’t currently list a preliminary hearing date. Roman is free on $250,000 bail.