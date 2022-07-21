A Lancaster man sexually assaulted a blind and deaf 70-year-old woman in Montgomery County, according to the county's district attorney's office.

Malquan Craig, 23, faces 27 charges including indecent assault of a person with a mental disability, indecent assault assault without consent and invasion of privacy.

Officials in Montgomery County started investigating Craig in May when Lancaster City Police Det. Gareth Lowe discovered a number of videos of sexual assaults that took place in Montgomery County in 2020 and 2021, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Craig was charged in Lancaster County in May after police say he exposed himself in front of and took numerous lewd pictures of the 3-year-old girl in several locations across Lancaster city in May 2021,

Craig's girlfriend was a certified nursing assistant working for H.A.P. Inc., an agency that provides care for people with intellectual disabilities, according to the release. Craig and his girlfriend would routinely order takeout food then go pick the food up with the woman in the car.

While Craig's girlfriend was inside getting the food, Craig sexually assaulted the woman and recorded the assaults on his cell phone, according to the release.

Montgomery County District Judge Edward Kropp Sr. arraigned Craig on July 12, and scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 25, according to court documents. That hearing was continued and is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Craig is currently in Montgomery County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.