A Lancaster city man sexually assaulted two girls at his home -- including one who said she was assaulted about 500 times in 10 years -- and is facing more than 20 charges related to rape of a child, according to charging documents.

Jatniel Cotto-Martinez, 44, was arrested after a 19-year-old woman told police that she was continuously sexually assaulted over a period of 11 years, according to Lancaster city police. Cotto-Martinez is a music teacher who gave lessons at his home.

The woman told police that Cotto-Martinez started sexually assaulting her when she was 8 or 9 years old. She estimated that she was sexually assaulted about 500 times in the last 10 years, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Another girl, 17-years-old, told police that she was also sexually assaulted starting when she was 8 years old, police said.

The sexual abuse happened at Cotto-Martinez’s previous home, in the 600 block of South Prince Street, and also at his current residence, on South Mary Street, according to police.

Cotto-Martinez was charged with rape, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with minors and other related charges – all felonies.

He is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail.

Cotto-Martinez is also facing similar charges after the 17-year-old came forward, according to police, but has not yet been arraigned on those felonies.

Police said that he was a music teacher and provided lessons in his home. Anyone with additional information on him is asked to contact Detective Heather Halstead, at 717-735-3353 or halsteah@lancasterpolice.com.

