A Lancaster man is serving up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to raping a 9-year-old child.

To facilitate the abuse, Christopher Feliciano, 33, told the child they would be playing a game, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

The rape and other crimes happened in December 2018 at an Upper Leacock Township home. Police were notified in January.

Feliciano pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Lancaster County court Nov. 21.

In addition to rape, Feliciano pleaded guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and related offenses.

He must register his whereabouts with police for the rest of his life.

