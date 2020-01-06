A Lancaster man will serve at least 23 1/2 years prison following a conviction for drug sales, including one that killed a Conestoga Township woman in 2017.

Kim Burgess, Jr., 39, was given the maximum prison sentence of 23 1/2 to 62 years by Judge Donald Totaro for a drug delivery resulting in death and three other related felonies, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Burgess was convicted last September of supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to a Conestoga Township woman who died on Oct. 5, 2017 from the drugs.

Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman called Burgess an "unrepentant career criminal" and a "mercenary street level dealer," according to the district attorney's office.

Included in the sentence was a 20-to-40 year maximum sentence on the delivery resulting in death charge. Both Totaro and Goldman noted Burgess' constant run-ins with the law, according to the district attorney's office.

According to a sentencing memorandum by Goldman, Burgess has been under court supervision or incarcerated every day for the past 20 years.