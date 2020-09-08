A Lancaster man will serve three to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl over several years.

Louis Gianoukas, 39, was sentenced Aug. 31 after pleading guilty to statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor in Lancaster County Court. He must also register with Pennsylvania State Police under Megan's Law.

The abuse began when the girl was 13 and ended when she was 17, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office. Gianoukas was arrested in February.

The sentence was in the aggravated range of state sentencing guidelines, the office said.