A Lancaster city man will spend up to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 shooting death of Tyreek Gardner.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Brian J. Paltan, 24, on June 28 after Paltan pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit third-degree murder, and carrying a firearm without a license, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Brian Paltan pleaded guilty May 12 and is one of four people charged in Gardner’s death.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street on May 30, 2019. Ryan Rivera and Brian Paltan confronted Gardner and a woman he was with in the area, according to previous reporting.

Brian Paltan punched Gardner and Rivera wanted to fight him, but Gardner ran off. Both Rivera and Brian Paltan shot at Gardner as he ran away but missed, according to the release. Video footage later showed Rivera pointing at Gardner as Gardner ran down Chestnut Street, according to the release.

Paltan's brother, Vladimir Paltan, picked up his brother and Rivera in a car and continued to follow Gardner, according to previous reporting. Rivera shot Gardner from inside the car when they caught up to him.

Rivera, 24, was sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison in January. Vladimir Paltan's trial has also been rescheduled multiple times since the original date of March 15, 2021. Court documents indicate he is scheduled for a status conference on July 27.

Reinaker noted that Paltan testified at Rivera’s trial, cooperated with the investigation and lacked a previous criminal record, but he said he could not forget Paltan’s role in Gardner’s the murder.

During the court proceedings, Brian Paltan apologized to Gardner’s friends and family.