A Lancaster city man was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

A jury convicted Rajeem Brown, 38, on Jan. 5, 2022.

Brown — who has a criminal record going back to at least to 2002, according to Pennsylvania Common Pleas dockets — is not authorized to possess a gun.

On April 11, 2019, members of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit served an arrest warrant for Brown, who was wanted on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

A loaded .45-caliber revolver was found in a safe during the search of his residence on E. Clay Street.

Assistant District Attorney Deborah Greathouse prosecuted the case.