A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a Lancaster man to prison for having a slew of drugs, firearms and cash that the Lancaster County Drug Task Force seized during a search in 2021.

Shawn Money Jones, 33, of Lancaster pleaded guilty in August to two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. U.S. District Court Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr. sentenced Jones to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force found numerous drugs inside Jones’ home in the 600 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster city in January 2021, according to previous reporting. Officers found 4.6 grams of fentanyl, 25.3 grams of powder cocaine, 6 grams of crack cocaine, 286 grams of methamphetamine and 164 oxycodone pills, along with digital gram scales and boxes of sandwich bags.

Jones told officers at the time he intended to sell the drugs in his home.

Investigators also seized thousands of dollars in cash, two assault rifles – one of which had no make or serial number – and a 9mm handgun with a damaged serial number, according to previous reporting.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lancaster City Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit and Pennsylvania Parole assisted in the investigation.