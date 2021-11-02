A Lancaster city man who was convicted of shooting and killing a man in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Raymond Lydell Speller, 40, was sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright last Friday to life in prison plus 7 and a half to 20 years after being convicted by a jury of first-degree murder and two firearms offenses, the DA’s office said in a news release. First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

A jury convicted Speller on May 28 of shooting 36-year-old Pedro Almodavar in the torso with a semi-automatic handgun following a three-day trial. Speller had prior felony convictions and had been released from federal prison in 2018.

Speller, dressed in a gray jumpsuit with shackles, had no reaction to the sentence, but apologized to Almovodar’s family, saying he was not in the right state of mind, according to the news release.

Almodovar’s sister read a statement to the court before the sentence was handed down, saying “I have an emptiness that will never be filled and my brother will never be replaced.” She added that the family was doing its best to forgive Speller.

“We have two losses here: my brother and his,” she said.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa, who prosecuted the case, described it as “a senseless killing.”

“After the killing he just walked away,” Ponessa said to the judge after reading the facts of the case. “He didn’t show a shred of remorse after killing another human.”

“Our community will be a little bit safer,” Judge Wright said after reading his sentence to the court and before addressing the victim’s family. “I wish you the best recovery you can possibly have from this.”

Almovodar was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked SUV outside the Hillrise Apartments off the 300 block of Howard Avenue around 11 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2019, according to Lancaster city police. Surveillance footage showed Speller exit a residence and approach the car on the passenger side, firing a single shot that struck Almovodar in the torso.

Investigators later determined Speller was the shooter after finding his driver’s license on a table in plain sight inside the residence after a fire alarm went off inside the residence due to unattended food left on a hot stove.

Attempts to reach Speller’s attorney, Roy Lee Galloway III, were not immediately successful.

Almodovar had previously been shot twice in the head twice by a rival drug dealer in 2005, according to previous news reports. Police said the two were drug dealers fighting over a debt. He was later released from state prison in June 2016 to Lancaster County probation, which was supposed to end in April 2021.

Almodovar had also previously been charged with aggravated assault after kicking and seriously injuring two Lancaster city police officers in 2011.