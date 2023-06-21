A Lancaster city man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for killing his wife in 2010, then setting a fire to obscure evidence, the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Carlos Montalvo-Rivera, 55, was convicted April 6 of first-degree murder, arson, risking catastrophe and three counts of attempted criminal homicide after a three-week trial.

The jury agreed with prosecutors that on Dec. 6, 2010, Montalvo-Rivera strangled his wife, Olga Sanchez-Reyes, to death, set his house on fire with their three children inside, and tied himself up in an attempt to cover up his actions.

Prosecutors theorized Montalvo-Rivera, who had exerted control over Sanchez for years, became angry when he sensed she was beginning to pull away.

After a nine-year investigation by the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, Montalvo-Rivera was charged on Oct. 16, 2019.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker imposed the life sentence, plus 20 to 40 years. Montalvo-Rivera also owes over $116,000 in restitution.