A Lancaster city man convicted of third-degree murder was sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison Wednesday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

A jury convicted Ryan Rivera, 24, of the 500 block of Third Street, on Nov. 19, 2021 for the drive-by killing of 22-year-old Tyreek Gardner in 2019. Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker handed down the sentence.

Rivera could also face more time for a parole violation, which would run consecutively to his sentence, the district attorney's office said.

Rivera is one of three men charged in Gardner's death, which happened in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street on May 30, 2019.

Investigators said Rivera and another man, Brian Paltan, confronted Gardner and a female he was walking with on Fulton Street that night.

Paltan punched Gardner, the district attorney's office said. Rivera wanted to fight Gardner and the duo followed him, but Gardner ran off.

Both Rivera and Paltan shot at Gardner as he was trying to get away, but missed, the district attorney's office said.

Paltan's brother, Vladimir Paltan, picked up his brother and Rivera in a car and continued to follow Gardner, according to the district attorney's office. Rivera shot Gardner from inside the car when they caught to him.

Gardner died in a hospital later that day.

Brain Paltan testified against Rivera during the three-day jury trial.

“State prison is made for people like Ryan Rivera,” First Deputy District Attorney Travis Anderson said. “One would be hard-pressed to find a more malicious third-degree murder than in this case."

Brian Paltan's trials have been moved more than a half-dozen times, according to court documents. His next status conference with the court is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20. He's currently in York County Prison.

Vladimir Paltan's trail day has also been rescheduled multiple times, since the original date of March 15, 2021. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, awaiting his next status conference with the court scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20.

Another man, Daniel Pineda, was sentenced in February 2021 to 14 to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of hindering apprehension.

Pineda told police that he knew nothing about the killing, but had been with Rivera shortly before Gardner was shot. And while Pineda was in prison in July 2019, he was recorded on a phone call to Rivera warning him, "be careful out there, bro, you hot," the district attorney's office said.