A Lancaster County man was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison in July for drug trafficking, according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Jose Antonio Ramos, 40, of Lancaster, pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and five grams or more of methamphetamine, according to United States Attorney Gerard Karam.

He was sentenced July 14 at the federal courthouse in Harrisburg.

Ramos was sergeant at arms of the Infamous Ryders outlaw motorcycle gang, which was responsible for an extensive drug operation in Lancaster County, according to federal prosecutors.

Besides Jose Ramos, three other men were charged: his brother, Juan Ramos, 43, Dillon Scott Schaffner and Brandon Lee Schaffner. Their cases are pending.

According to court documents, the four sold drugs to undercover agents between August 2018 and August 2020.