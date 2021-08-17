A Lancaster man was sentenced to 13 years in in prison after concealing cocaine in shipments of chili peppers, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration announced.

U.S. District Judge Allyne R. Ross sentenced Humberto Baez, 52, to 13 years’ imprisonment Thursday for conspiring to import and distribute cocaine and for possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, the DEA said in a news release. Baez was convicted by a jury in February 2019 following a two-week trial.

Baez, a produce importer, conspired with others to import cocaine into the U.S. hidden inside a shipping container between August 2016 and March 2018, the DEA said. Baez had contacted an importing company to use as a front to transport the drugs from his source of supply in the Dominican Republic.

“Concealing drug shipments with produce is one way drug traffickers try to elude law enforcement,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Donovan. “This cat and mouse game evolves over time resulting in law enforcement recovering drugs in various places; such as inside coconuts, wheelchairs, animals, people, tombstones, etc. just to name a few.”

Baez and his co-conspirators then arranged for two “dry run” shipments containing only produce into the Red Hook Terminal in Brooklyn in order to establish the appearance of operating a legitimate business and avoiding subsequent scrutiny when shipping in cocaine, according to the news release.

A third shipment arrived in Miami, Florida in February 2018 containing about 16 kilograms of cocaine that was concealed in the flaps of cardboard boxes containing chili peppers, the DEA said.

Baez relayed information that the third shipment contained “ripe tomatoes,” the agreed upon code word for cocaine, that would then be transported by truck to his warehouse in Pennsylvania.

Authorities searched the container and seized the hidden cocaine on March 1, 2018.

“Today’s sentence demonstrates that this office and its law enforcement partners are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs into this country and to bringing drug traffickers like Baez to justice,” said Acting United States Attorney Kasulis.

Kasulis expressed her appreciation to the New York Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Strike Force for their work on the investigation, as well as the DEA’s Santo Domingo Country Office and the Sensitive Investigative Unit for their assistance.