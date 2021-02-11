A U.S. District Court judge in Philadelphia sentenced a Lancaster man who sold cocaine to a confidential informant and was caught with more than two dozen firearms to more than 9 1/2 years in prison, acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced Thursday.

In addition to the prison time, Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr. sentenced 29-year-old Tyshaun Williams to three years of supervised release.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to keep illegal weapons out of the hands of people who are not permitted to possess them,” Jennifer Arbittier Williams said in a news release.

As a convicted felon at the time of his 2018 arrest, Tyshaun Williams was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

“Tyshaun Williams presented a danger to the community in Lancaster, and for his crimes he will now spend nearly a decade in prison.”

Tyshaun Williams — who pleaded guilty in September — was caught with 27 firearms and more than 900 ammunition rounds. Officers with the Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit arrested Tyshaun Williams on Jan. 9, 2018, after executing a search on Beaver Street.

Police seized handguns, clonazepam, alprazolam, cocaine and more than $15,000.

The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a national initiative in which federal, state and local law enforcement and prosecutors collaborate to identify “the most pressing violent crime problems in a community.”