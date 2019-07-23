A Lancaster man who robbed eight stores at gunpoint in 2018 was sentenced to serve 6 to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
Rayvonne Perez-Acosta was 17 when he robbed eight stores at gunpoint last year, from Jan. 6 to March 1.
Despite being under 18, Perez-Acosta was charged as an adult because he used a gun in every robbery.
He plead guilty to the eight counts of robbery and two firearm charges.
The gun he used was stolen, the district attorney's office said, and he showed his gun during every robbery.
In one attempt, an employee pulled a gun on Perez-Acosta, causing him to flee, according to the district attorney's office. He robbed another store an hour later.
The dates and locations of the robberies Perez-Acosta is charged with are as follows:
- Jan. 6, A&M Grocery, 45 New Dorwart St.
- Jan. 11, A&M Grocery, 45 New Dorwart St.
- Jan. 23, Gas Mart, 653 Columbia Ave.
- Jan. 27, U.S. Gas Mart, 401 N. Lime St.
- Jan. 29, Mangat Mini Mart, 629 W. Orange St.
- Feb. 15, O&J Grocery, 121 E. Walnut St.
- Feb. 15, U.S Gas Mart, 401 N. Lime St.
- March 1, Strawberry Grocery, 100 W. Strawberry St.