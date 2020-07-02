A Lancaster man who was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman, and hitting her 2-year-old son who cried during the incident, will spend up to 20 years in prison.

Luis Martinez-Colomba, 33, was sentenced on Tuesday by Lancaster County judge Margaret Miller to 7.5 to 20 for the August 2018 assault, according to the district attorney's office.

Martinez-Colomba will also have to register his whereabouts with police under Megan's Law for the rest of his life, the district attorney's office said.

He was convicted of the assault in January after testimony form assistant district attorney Jennifer Ponessa was presented to prove that he beat the woman, forced her to perform a sexual act and then beat the woman's toddler because he was crying during the assault, according to the district attorney's office.

Martinez-Colomba told Miller during sentencing that the woman lied and his lawyer was ineffective, the district attorney's office said.

Ponessa said that Martinez-Colomba is a "monster" who preys on the weak and helpless, citing a history of domestic violence convictions, according to the district attorney.

After the woman reported the beatings, Martinez-Colomba hid from police for two weeks in wooded areas in Quarryville and Lancaster County Park, the district attorney's office said.

