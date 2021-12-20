A Lancaster man has been charged with numerous felonies after repeatedly sexually assaulting a pre-teen girl he was caring for in 2013, according to city police.

James Howard Wright Jr., 44, repeatedly subjected the girl to his assaults and exposed himself in front of her at a Lancaster city residence between July and September 2013, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Wright, who was caring for the girl at the time, also forced the girl to perform sexual acts and attempted to assault her numerous other times, police said.

The girl, who was less than 13 years old at the time and is now an adult, was “tearful and emotional” when she approached police in July to report the assaults, according to the affidavit.

Wright was charged Monday with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts of statutory sexual assault, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, two counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and indecent exposure. He had not yet been arrested as of Monday night, court records show.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Wright.

YWCA Lancaster runs a 24-hour sexual assault hotline, 717-392-7273, that connects callers to free, confidential counseling and therapy services for community members impacted by sexual abuse, harassment or assault.