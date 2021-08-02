A Lancaster man assaulted a woman over the course of about eight hours Friday, including striking her numerous times, strangling her and threatening to kill her with a knife, according to Lancaster city police.

Alberto Rosado-Camacho, 45, was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, strangulation and unlawful restraint.

The woman told investigators Rosado-Camacho struck her about 10 times in the head throughout the day over a period of eight hours beginning around 1 p.m., causing her to lose consciousness several times, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Rosado-Camacho also placed his hands around the woman’s neck and choked her, according to the affidavit.

The assault took place at an apartment building in Lancaster city, though the affidavit did not state where the building is located.

Rosado-Camacho then pinned the woman to a bathroom wall for about an hour, at times holding her around her neck and preventing her from leaving the room, police said. Rosado-Camacho also held a knife to the woman’s throat, threatening to kill her and her family.

The woman attempted to escape the apartment multiple times throughout the day, but Rosado-Camacho prevented her from leaving by yanking her hair, according to the affidavit.

A neighbor called police after hearing Rosado-Camacho arguing and fighting with the woman for several hours.

Officers heard the woman crying and yelling upon entering the building at 9:44 p.m., and their attempts at knocking on the apartment’s door went unanswered, police said. Officers then opened the unlocked door, where they saw Rosado-Camacho pulling the woman off the ground.

Rosado-Camacho was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Saturday after he was unable to post a $100,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Bruce Roth on Aug. 5.

Rosado-Camacho has previously pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking in 2007, to which he was sentenced to 12 months of probation, according to court records.