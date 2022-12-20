A Lancaster man ran over and severely injured a man while driving away from a towing company without paying, according to Manheim Township police.

Police credit numerous tips that led to Joshua Tyler Shannon’s arrest about a week later.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, police responded to Absolute Towing on Manheim Avenue for reports of a hit-and-run in the parking lot. Officers found a man with serious injuries to his lower body, including a severely broken leg, according to a criminal complaint.

Video surveillance in the area showed a man who police later identified as Shannon walking into the tow lot and getting into a blue Subaru. He then drove the vehicle around a tow truck in front of the gate, hit the gate which knocked the man to the ground and ran him over, according to the complaint.

Police said Shannon didn’t pay the $295 to get the vehicle out of the lot. Officers later learned the Subaru is registered to a woman who knows Shannon, who police said had no knowledge of what happened. A friend of Shannon’s also told police that Shannon asked for money earlier in the day to pay the towing company.

When police went to arrest Shannon, 30, at his residence in the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike later that evening, he got into the Subaru and tried to flee, and resisted arrest, police said.

Police on Tuesday thanked the numerous individuals who gave tips on Shannon’s location.

Police charged Shannon with aggravated assault, accidents involving death or personal injury, theft of services, recklessly endangering another person, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest and obstructing administration or law in two separate criminal dockets.

District Judge Randall Miller arraigned Shannon on Dec. 17, and set bail at $75,000 for one docket and $200,000 for the other. Shannon is currently in Lancaster County Prison.

Miller scheduled a preliminary hearing for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 28.