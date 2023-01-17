A Lancaster man is facing charges in Harrisburg after police say he shot at a woman in a parked car, wounding a man in the passenger seat, before chasing her and causing a crash Sunday morning.

Officers with Harrisburg Police Department responded around 6 a.m. to the 1200 block of Swatara Street for a possible mental health call. Erick Vasquez-Torres, 29, told responding officers he had hit the woman’s car and that he wanted them to take him to prison, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dauphin County

Around this time, officers in Swatara Township notified Harrisburg officers of a domestic violence call involving Vasquez-Torres and the woman, according to the complaint. The Swatara Township officers discovered the woman’s car — which had bullet holes in it — in the parking lot of the Harrisburg East Mall.

Vasquez-Torres and the woman knew each other, according to the complaint.

The woman told officers she was giving a man she didn’t know a ride home because he was drunk, according to the criminal complaint. She reported that while she was at a stoplight, Vasquez-Torres rammed his car into hers and shot at her, and the man she was giving a ride to ran from the area.

She said Vasquez-Torres chased her car into the mall’s parking lot, where he hit her in the face, causing a black eye. Then he forcibly removed her from the car and drove her to her mother’s home. Police said a 1-year-old child was in the backseat of Vasquez-Torres’ vehicle during the incident.

The man who was in the woman’s passenger seat was later treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his elbow.

Police charged Vasquez-Torres with two counts of criminal attempt homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, kidnapping and simple assault.

Vasquez-Torres' preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 31. He is currently in Dauphin County Prison, where he is being held without bail.