A Lancaster man punched a cop in the head as he was being arrested for a suspected DUI, according to Manor Township police.

Francisco Antonio Sanchez Jr., 22, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Officers initially found Sanchez in a disabled vehicle with a broken front axle and flat tires in the 1500 block of Columbia Avenue at 1:22 a.m. on May 15, according to a police news release. Authorities determined that Sanchez, who showed signs of drug-related impairment, had struck a nearby curb.

Sanchez began to resist when officers attempted to arrest him, police said, breaking free and punching a Manor Township police officer in the head.

The officer Sanchez punched was treated for minor injuries, according to the news release.

Officers from surrounding agencies responded to the scene to assist in arresting Sanchez, police said. A bag of what authorities believe to be marijuana was later found in Sanchez’s pants pocket.

Sanchez was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $50,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Joshua Keller on May 26.