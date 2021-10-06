A man took a revolver and attempted to break into a Lancaster home, then punched a woman as she was carrying an infant child, according to city police.

Shalimar Emanu Ammarito, 18, of Lancaster city, was charged a firearms violation, theft by unlawful taking, endangering the welfare of children, loitering and prowling at nighttime, harassment and a drug violation.

Ammarito punched the woman as she was carrying a five-month-old baby on the porch of a residence in the 400 block of North Queen Street at 7:18 p.m. on Oct. 4, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Ammarito also pushed a second woman, who was uninjured.

The woman carrying the baby suffered a red mark on her face, but was otherwise uninjured. The affidavit did not state if the baby was injured during the incident.

Officers were dispatched to the home following reports of man with a handgun attempting to break in. Police found Ammarito in the residence’s backyard with two residents yelling at him from their deck.

Ammarito told investigators he had stolen a revolver from a man in the 600 block of North Pine Street, then took it when him when he attempted to break into the residence, according to the affidavit.

Police found the revolver, which had three live bullets and a spent casing inside, in the backyard where Ammarito was hiding. Ammarito does not have a license to carry a firearm.

Officers also found a digital scale with marijuana residue inside Ammarito’s backpack.

Ammarito was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Tuesday after he was unable to post a $50,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on Oct. 14.