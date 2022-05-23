A Lancaster man pointed a loaded gun at a woman’s head and assaulted her early Sunday morning, according to city police.

Rahfeese Latrel Carter, 32, had been yelling at the woman when he chambered a round in the handgun and then pointed it at her face at an unspecified Union Street address at 4:46 a.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman feared for her safety in the moment, police said.

Carter also strangled the woman by the neck to the point that she became lightheaded and struggled to breathe and also punched her in the face multiple times, according to the affidavit. Officers found the woman with visible red marks around her neck and swelling on her forehead.

Police arrested Carter and charged him with felony strangulation and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

An attorney was not listed for Carter in court documents.

Judge Clark Bearinger set Carter’s bail at $100,000 during a preliminary arraignment Monday morning, court records show. Carter was released from Lancaster County Prison later in the day after posting that amount.