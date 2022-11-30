A Lancaster man who was among a dozen people arrested in downtown Lancaster in September 2020 when protests over a fatal police shooting turned violent pleaded no contest Wednesday to disorderly conduct.

Matthew Modderman, 33, had initially been charged with more serious crimes, including riot, arson and institutional vandalism, but they were dropped at a preliminary hearing.

All that remained were charges of failure to disperse, obstructing highways, disorderly conduct and trespassing — all misdemeanors.

Disorderly conduct was reduced to a summary offense — the lowest crime grading — and failure to disperse, obstructing highways and trespassing were dropped as a part of a plea deal accepted by Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey Conrad.

While not an admission of guilt, a no-contest plea is considered a conviction. Modderman acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence that a jury could convict him had the case gone to trial.

Conrad fined Modderman $300 and ordered him to pay court costs.

Modderman is an LNP | LancasterOnline client services representative. He declined to comment.

Cases for most other defendants involved in the protests have been resolved.

Last month, high-profile protesters Jessica Lopez and Dylan Davis were convicted in separate trials.

Davis, 30, of Lancaster, was convicted of riot and related offenses on Nov. 7 at a bench trial before Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn. And a Lancaster County jury convicted Lopez, 34, of Lancaster, of riot and related charges on Nov. 9. They are scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 3.

Of those cases that remain, Taylor Enterline and Kathryn Patterson are charged with riot, failure to disperse and related offenses. They have court appearances scheduled Dec. 30. Sabrina Espinosa, who is also charged with riot, failure to disperse and related offenses, is scheduled for a nonjury trial Feb. 2.

The most significant sentence imposed so far involved a man convicted of destroying two vehicles, smashing windows at the Lancaster police station and downtown post office and causing other damage after the shooting of Ricardo Muñoz, 27, outside his Laurel Street home on Sept. 13, 2020.

Muñoz, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, charged an officer with a knife. The shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera and later determined to have been justified.

Christopher Vazquez, 33, of Lancaster, is serving 4⅓ to 9 years in state prison. He pleaded guilty in March to two counts each of riot and reckless burning — both third-degree felonies — two counts of disorderly conduct, four counts of institutional vandalism and one count of failure to disperse. He was sentenced in May.