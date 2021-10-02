A Lancaster man pleaded guilty Friday to charges related to injuring a police officer last summer when he drove away as the officer was trying to arrest him on a DUI warrant.

Josue Medina, 38, told Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker he panicked when he saw the officer, who was in plain clothes, pointing a gun at him during an August 2020 stop in Lancaster.

“I don’t want to justify or make excuses. I made mistakes which I will not repeat,” Medina said.

Reinaker, noting Medina’s record, which includes several felony and misdemeanor convictions, told him, “Your credibility isn’t the greatest.”

Still, Reinaker accepted Medina’s guilty plea to aggravated assault, fleeing police, resisting arrest and related charges and sentenced him to time-served to 23 months in jail, plus four years of probation. Medina has spent about 50 weeks in jail.

Medina’s attorney, Anthony Damiano, had argued for the time-served sentence, saying his while client “didn’t react well to the situation” he had a job lined up and a family to return to.

Medina also pleaded guilty in the underlying DUI case which led to those charges.

According to Lancaster city police, on Aug. 22, 2020, an officer saw Medina driving in the 600 block of North Cherry Street and recognized him from a warrant for failing to appear at a DUI trial.

Medina parked his SUV, then got into another car, police said. When the officer approached Medina to take him into custody, Medina got out of the passenger side and back into his SUV.

Medina drove off with the officer partially inside after the officer reached through the driver's side window to stop Medina.

The officer was able to get out and sustained minor injuries, police said.

Other officers tried to stop Medina, but he kept going, eventually causing a crash with two other vehicles near Belmont Shopping Center on Fruitville Pike. He ran off, but police caught him.