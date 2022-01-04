A Lancaster man on parole will serve at least five years in prison for illeagally possessing a gun, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office announced on Tuesday.

Richard Scott Lessig, 51, of Manor Street, was on parole for prior convictions of rape and aggravated assault when a parole officer found a .9mm handgun and other items in a backpack during a parole search in November 2020, according to the district attorney's office. Lessig claimed the bag and its contents belonged to his girlfriend.

Live ammunition, Lessig's hunting license, hunting scent products, men's underwear, men's socks (concealing more ammunition), two gun holsters, gun cleaning products and two hunting knives were also found in the backpack with the gun, the district attorney's office said. Lessig was found guilty by a jury in September.

Lessig repeatedly said the backpack and its contents belonged to his girlfriend, when he was given the chance to speak to sentencing judge Donald Totaro, the district attorney's office said. Assistant District Attorney Chris Miller called his story "false."

Lessig was on parole after pleading guilty in 2005 to 10 felonies, including rape, aggravated assault, robbery, unlawful restraint and simple assault, according to Lebanon County court records.