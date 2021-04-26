A Lancaster man knocked a 17-year-old girl unconscious and then led authorities on a foot chase wearing only underwear when they tried to arrest him, according to Manheim Township police.

Marc A. Nazario, 22, was charged with aggravated assault, escape and resisting arrest after punching the girl and shoving her down a set of concrete steps, causing her to strike her head on the sidewalk, during an argument at around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The affidavit did not state where the incident occurred.

Officers arrived to find the girl dazed, with no memory of what had happened, police said. Witnesses told investigators that the girl lost consciousness before Nazario pulled her back into the residence.

The girl was transported to a hospital after having sustained a concussion as a result of the fall.

Nazario, who officers found wearing only blue underwear, told investigators he had also thrown and broken the girl’s phone during the altercation, according to the affidavit.

Nazario began pulling and running away as officers attempted to arrest him, police said. A chasing officer scraped their elbow during a subsequent foot chase.

Nazario was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $150,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on April 29.

Nazario is currently awaiting trial on charges of theft and loitering, according to court records. He has previously pleaded guilty to numerous charges including burglary, theft, flight to avoid apprehension and criminal trespass dating back to 2018.