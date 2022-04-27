A Lancaster man was killed after being struck in a hit-and-run crash along a West Lampeter Township road Wednesday morning, according to West Lampeter Township police.

Officers arrived in the 1800 block of Rockvale Road around 7 a.m. to find 43-year-old Samuel S. King lying unconscious in the road with serious head injuries, police said in a news release. A damaged scooter was found near King, whose injuries were fatal.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, who did not identify King, said his office was still determining the cause and manner of death of a man killed in a fatal crash in West Lampeter Township.

The striking vehicle was not in the area, but was later found around 2:30 p.m. following a day-long investigation, police said. It was not clear where the vehicle was found or if its driver was also located.

Attempts to reach a police detective for additional information Wednesday afternoon were not successful.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact West Lampeter Township police at 717-464-2421.