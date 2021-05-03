A Lancaster man was killed after he was struck while crossing Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township last week, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Patrick Kiratu Ndungu, 29, was crossing north across the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East, or Route 30, when he was struck by a 2007 Acura MDX traveling westbound at 10:33 a.m. on April 27, police said in a news release.

“It’s unknown at this point if he was in a walkway,” said police spokesperson Rob Eachus.

The vehicle’s driver, Yarelis Otero-Velez, 25, also of Lancaster, did not immediately recognize that she had struck a person and continued driving for several hundred feet before turning around to return to the scene, police said.

Ndungu was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is still pending, Eachus said. Police are reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

The roadway remained closed until 1:45 a.m. on April 28 as authorities investigated the crash scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact East Lampeter Township police at 717-291-4676.

Numerous pedestrians have been struck while crossing Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, newspaper records show.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Lancaster County Major Crash Team, Pennsylvania State Police, Lafayette Fire Company and Lancaster EMS.