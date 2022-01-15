A Lancaster man was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in the city Friday afternoon, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

Steven Gomez, 25, was struck around 2 p.m. near the New Holland Avenue overpass, a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.

Gomez will undergo an external examination Monday to determine his cause and manner of death, Diamantoni said.

An ABC27 viewer whose daughter was on the train said it was heading to Philadelphia at the time.

Attempts to reach Amtrak police for additional information Saturday were not immediately successful.