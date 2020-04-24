Accused of breaking into Lancaster County’s adult probation office and purposely setting off its fire sprinklers, a city man now faces a pair of felonies.

Lancaster city police said they responded about 6:07 a.m. Friday to the probation office at 40 E. King St., where they found Jose L. Pizarro-Rodriguez, 33, standing outside.

Pizarro-Rodriguez had earlier kicked in a glass door at the front of the building before walking inside, police wrote in a criminal complaint.

Once inside, Pizarro-Rodriguez called 911 nine times, according to the complaint.

He then used a lighter to set off the building’s sprinkler system, police said.

Water from the sprinkler system rained down in the office, causing about $150,000 in damage, according to the complaint.

Pizarro-Rodriguez was arrested at the scene, and he now faces felony charges of burglary and institutional vandalism, as well as a lesser charge of possession of an instrument of crime.

Online court documents show that Pizarro-Rodriguez was scheduled to be arraigned on his charges Friday afternoon.

The documents show he was taken to Lancaster County Prison, unable to pay a $150,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing next week.

