A Lancaster man was charged with homicide on Wednesday after he showed police a human head and admitted to stabbing a “cadaver doll” at his Cabbage Hill residence, according to Lancaster police.

Police were called on Wednesday morning to a residence in the 200 block of West Strawberry Street, a narrow one-way street that connects West King and South Water streets about two blocks southwest of Penn Square.

In that call at 8:51 a.m., a woman told police she was concerned for the welfare of family members living at the home, police said in a news release Wednesday night. The woman said she became concerned after one of the building’s residents, Donald Lawrence Meshey Jr., told her there was a body in a bed in the home and a head in the freezer.

The woman told officers she had been inside Meshey’s residence and saw what she believed to be the head of one of her family members in the freezer, police said.

After arriving at the home, an officer spoke with Meshey, 32, who led the officer to the kitchen of an apartment in the building and removed what appeared to be a human head from the freezer, according to the news release. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office later confirmed that the head was human.

The officer immediately called for backup and secured the scene.

Meshey later told investigators he found what he described as a “cadaver doll” in his father’s bedroom, which he said looked and sounded like his father, police said. Meshey admitted to stabbing it for two to three minutes with a knife, then dismembering the body.

Investigators were still processing the crime scene and collecting evidence around 9 p.m. The victim’s identity has not been confirmed by authorities.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the body of an adult male was recovered from the residence. An autopsy will be performed Thursday morning to determine a cause and manner of death, he said.

Meshey was arrested and charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He is currently being held for arraignment.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Detective Ryan Burgett at 717-735-3412 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at lancasterpolice.com or by texting “LANCS” plus a message to Crime Stoppers at 847411.

The unidentified man makes the sixth likely homicide victim in the county so far this year, according to newspaper records.

Mitchell C. Bewley, 27, of Quarryville, was found shot to death in a Strasburg parking lot on Feb. 14; Helen Miller, 19, of Manheim Township, was found stabbed to death in her home on Feb. 22; Hipolito Gonzalez, 61, of Lancaster, died of a traumatic brain injury several days after a neighbor found him unconscious on March 18; Richard Williams, 35, of West Hempfield Township, was shot and killed at his ex-wife’s home in Mountville on April 16; and Victoria Preston, 60, was killed with prescription drugs at her Mount Joy home before it exploded in a murder-suicide on June 1.

No charges have yet been filed in connection with Gonzalez’s death.