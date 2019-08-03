A Lancaster man charged with homicide in a 2018 fatal shooting pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was sentenced to up to four years in prison.

Raymond Ladon Brown Jr. shot Adan Sepulveda multiple times on West Farnum Street in Lancaster city last March. Sepulveda, 26, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery D. Wright accepted a negotiated plea deal earlier this week that changed the criminal homicide charge against Brown to voluntary manslaughter, court records show.

Wright sentenced Brown, 30, to two to four years in prison with credit for time served. Brown is incarcerated at SCI Camp Hill in Cumberland County.

The terms of the plea deal also included six years of probation, according to court records.

Brown shot Sepulveda on March 24, 2018. After calling 911 and telling an operator he shot Sepulveda, he stayed at the scene until officers arrived, according to police.

Sepulveda, armed with a large box cutter knife, followed Brown to West Farnum Street, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

“The prosecutors’ assessment was essentially imperfect self defense,” office spokesman Brett Hambright said Friday.

Assistant district attorneys Trista Boyd and Christine Wilson prosecuted the case.

Brown's attorney, Alan Goldberg, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.