Authorities are searching for a Lancaster man who set multiple residences ablaze three times in a matter of hours, according to Lancaster city police.

Charles Cieslik, 40, was charged with three counts of arson, nine counts of aggravated assault, nine counts of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of causing or risking catastrophe and three counts of aggravated arson.

Cieslik set two buildings ablaze a combined total of three times over the course of the night of June 30-July 1, police said in a news release.

Firefighters were first dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of South Prince Street at 10:44 p.m. on June 30, where they extinguished a burning roll of paper towels which emitted a strong smell of accelerant, police said. The blaze had been set in the residence’s front vestibule, causing damage to the floor, walls and front door leading into the apartment.

A second residence was set ablaze in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 1:41 a.m. on July 1, according to the news release. This time, firefighters were able to extinguish a blaze on the residence’s front porch, which was determined to have been caused by arson.

The same residence was again set on fire later that morning around 4:12 a.m., with firefighters extinguishing a blaze which consisted of a gasoline can, a chair and a doormat, police said.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal responded to each of the fire scenes and ruled their causes and origins to be arson and incendiary in nature.

Investigators said the three incidents were not random, and were specifically targeted toward people who were known to the arsonist, later identified as Cieslik.

Cieslik has not been arrested, court records show.