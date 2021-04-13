A Lancaster man suffered minor injuries after he was shot by a business' security personnel in Lebanon following a dispute overnight on Monday, according to a report.

The 31-year-old man, who was not identified by police, was part of a group of people that got into a dispute with security personnel after a business closed near 7th and Willow streets, FOX 43 reported. Lebanon City police were called around 3:11 a.m. Tuesday.

The dispute turned physical and one of the security personnel shot into the Lancaster man's car, police told FOX 43. Two shots were fired and no one else was injured.

Police recovered the firearm used and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lebanon City police at 717-272-2054.