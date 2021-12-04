A Lancaster man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dwayne Sherman, 47, was charged in an eight-count superseding indictment Dec. 1, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said in a news release.

Sherman conspired to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine in the Middle District of Pennsylvania as well as California and elsewhere between October 2015 and May 2018, U.S. Attorney John. C. Guganus said.

Sherman was previously charged in October 2015 and is awaiting trial in the Middle District of Pennsylvania on money laundering charges for sending thousands of dollars in drug-related proceeds to Mexico to pay for illegal controlled substances.

Information on where Sherman is being held was not immediately available. Attempts to reach the Middle District's Harrisburg office for additional information Saturday were not immediately successful.

The maximum penalty under federal law Sherman could face for the most serious offense if 40 years in prison, followed by a term of supervised release and a monetary fine.

The case was investigated by the IRS, FBI and police in Hawthorne, California.