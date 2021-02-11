A Lancaster man is in prison after he grabbed a Lancaster General Health employee inappropriately while she was walking to work and then assaulted a hospital security officer on Wednesday evening, according to Lancaster city police.

Police were called around 4:24 p.m. to the hospital for a report of an assault in progress. Lequaan Monte Brown, 36, followed the woman as she walked to work and repeatedly stepped in front of her, police said. Brown also made inappropriate comments to her and then inappropriately grabbed her.

The woman ran into the urgent care's vestibule, according to police. Brown then assaulted a hospital security guard that intervened before leaving the hospital.

The security guard needed medical attention after the assault, police said.

Brown is charged with aggravated assault, stalking and indecent assault, according to court documents.

He is currently in prison after failing to pay $500,000 bail, police said.

Brown has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 22 in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew LeFever.