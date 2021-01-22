A Lancaster man was identified more than 40 years after being found dead in South Carolina, according to WIS News 10.

James Freund, who was 30 at the time of his death, was identified as one of two people found shot to death off I-95 on August 9, 1976, the news station reported. The two bodies were discovered by a truck driver.

The other victim, a 25-year-old woman, was identified as Pamela Buckley, of Colorado Springs, Co., according to WIS News 10. Freund and Buckley were each found with three gunshot wounds to their upper chest.

"There were, and there still are, some persons of interest in this case," Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said during a Thursday press conference.

One year after the bodies were found, former Sumter County Sheriff Ira Byrd Parnell buried the pair in a cemetery behind his family church, Bethel United Methodist, Parnell's daughter, Jean Graham, told the news station.

The bodies were exhumed in 2007, Dennis said, and DNA samples were sent to The DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that uses new forensic genealogy to identify dead people.

The DNA Doe Project identified Freund and Buckley.

The couple weren't found with money, but "investigators believe they may have been well-to-do foreigners who may have been victims of a carjacking," DNA Doe Project said.

