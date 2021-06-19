A Lancaster man was hospitalized on Saturday after sustaining an injury while traversing rocks at an Adams County park, according to a report by WGAL.

The 35-year-old man broke his ankle as he was jumping from one rock to another at Devil’s Den at around 9:30 a.m., Gettysburg National Military Park Communications Specialist Jason Martz told WGAL.

Rescue crews were needed to move the man off the rocks because of the location of where he landed, according to the report.

Gettysburg Fire and EMS used a ladder truck to lower the man to safety, WGAL said. The man was then taken to the hospital.