Five seconds of surveillance video played during a court proceeding Thursday silently captured the shooting death of a Lancaster woman and the injury of two other people.

Lancaster police Detective Austin Krause testified that the video showed Timothy Allen pull a gun and shoot into a group of people at the corner of North Plum and East New streets around 3 a.m. on June 17.

The video shows Allen, standing a couple feet away from Khalil Tucker, aiming and firing at his torso, then turning and running north on Plum. As he runs, the video shows bright muzzle flashes as Allen continues firing. Police recovered seven 9mm casings, but have not found the gun.

Another of those seven bullets hit Daisha Robinson in the face. And one struck Amdrella Cartel, 27, also known as Andrella Carter, in the right side of her head, killing her.

Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Mae Lapp presented no other witnesses during the half-hour preliminary hearing.

She argued that by adopting a shooting stance and aiming at Tucker’s center mass, Allen showed his intent to kill and that intent transferred to Cartel, even if she was not the intended target.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case in county court.

The evidence was enough for District Judge Andrew LeFever to order that Allen’s case be decided in Lancaster County Court.

More than a dozen supporters of Allen and Cartel attended the hearing.

Outside the courthouse, Cartel’s father, Brian Harvin, and aunt, Tammy Perez, expressed sympathy for Allen.

Allen, they said, was trying to defend Cartel against Tucker, who they said had fought her earlier. It was an accident that one of Allen’s shots hit her, they said.

Once a bullet leaves a gun, Harvin said, “it doesn’t care who it hits.”

Cartel, Harvin and Perez said, was dating Allen’s sister.

“He needs support,” said Perez, who left the courtroom as the video was played. “He’s a 20-year-old boy who went there to protect” Cartel.

Perez said Allen had taken the gun from Tucker. During the hearing, under cross examination by defense attorney Lonny Fish, Krause said some people told investigators that Tucker had a gun while others said he did not.

A spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said the office was unable to comment on the account given by Harvin and Perez.

Fish also said he could not comment on their account, nor would he discuss a defense strategy. Outside the courthouse after the hearing, Fish told Allen’s supporters not to talk to the media.

In the immediate aftermath of the June 17 shooting, Tucker and Robinson sought treatment at Lancaster General Hospital.

Allen is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail on homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person and carrying a firearm without a license. He is scheduled for formal arraignment on Aug. 25.