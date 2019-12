A Lancaster man was recently convicted of stealing $5 from the Friendly Greek Bottle Shop tip jar, punching one employee and throwing something at another a year ago.

A Lancaster County jury recently found Andy Peralta-Cruz, 20, guilty of felony robbery and related counts for the Dec. 12, 2018 robbery, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Peralta-Cruz will be sentenced after a background investigation.

