Editor's note: An early version of this story did not include the full amount of restitution sought.

A Lancaster city man pleaded guilty Monday in Lancaster County Court to causing around $63,000 in damage to government property during protests following a fatal police shooting here in September 2020.

Christopher Vazquez, 33, was one of about 20 people charged in the county following protests of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd and the shooting here of Ricardo Muñoz, 27, outside his Laurel Street home. The shooting was later determined to have been justified.

Of those arrested locally, Vazquez’s case is one of about a half-dozen so far that have been resolved. His case also involved some of the most serious charges.

During protests at the scene of the Sept. 13, 2020, shooting of Muñoz, Vazquez threw bricks at a Pennsylvania State Police SUV, then lit an umbrella on fire and put it inside, according to police. Later, downtown, he threw bricks at the police station front door.

Vazquez then threw bricks at the front door of the post office on West Chestnut Street, police said, and at vehicles registered to the Lancaster Parking Authority in the first block of West Orange Street.

Vazquez pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Margaret Miller to two counts each of riot and reckless burning — both third-degree felonies — two counts of disorderly conduct, four counts of institutional vandalism and one count of failure to disperse.

Vazquez will be sentenced after a background investigation. Prosecutors are also seeking about $63,000 in restitution. He remains in Lancaster County Prison.

A message left Monday for Vazquez’s attorney was not immediately returned. The prosecution declined comment on the plea until sentencing.

Other protester cases

About a dozen defendants charged following the 2020 protests are still awaiting trial. They include Dylan Davis and Jessica Lopez, along with Matthew Modderman, an LNP | LancasterOnline employee.

Davis is charged with riot, dangerous burning and related offenses, while Lopez is charged with riot and related offenses. Modderman is charged with blocking traffic and related offenses.

About a half-dozen cases have been resolved. They include three members of Green Dreamz, a self-described non-profit civil rights group. Carlos Jimenez Jr., Alaak Deu and Justin Pitt pleaded guilty last June to blocking traffic during a protest in Columbia. They were each fined $100 and ordered to pay prosecution costs.

And Julio Torres is serving four years of probation after pleading guilty in January 2021 to aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Torres prompted the county’s president judge to notify the public that Torres said he was positive for COVID-19 when he was arrested. Torres’ attorney said it was a misunderstanding, attributing it to Torres being soft-spoken.

Torres is also serving a four-year probation sentence after pleading guilty in July 2021 to robbing a Greenfield Inn employee in June 2019.

Torres punched and choked the victim and gouged his eye after the man confronted Torres going through his car, police said.

East Lampeter police charged Torres with the robbery while he was in prison on the protest-related charges after DNA testing on the robbery victim’s bloodied shirt was linked to Torres.