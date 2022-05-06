A Lancaster city man will serve up to nine years in prison and must pay $63,000 for destroying two vehicles, smashing windows at the Lancaster police station and downtown post office, and causing other damage during protests following a fatal 2020 police shooting in the city.

Judge Margaret Miller sentenced Christopher Vazquez, 33, to 4-⅓ to 9 years in state prison on Friday.

Vazquez apologized for his actions. He told Miller he thought he was doing the right thing by protesting, but realized he went about it the wrong way.

"I realize how many people I embarrassed, including myself," Vazquez said.

Vazquez was one of about 20 people charged in the county following protests of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd and the shooting here of Ricardo Muñoz, 27, outside his Laurel Street home on Sept. 13, 2020. Muñoz's shooting was later determined to have been justified.

Assistant District Attorney Cody Lee Wade said Vazquez was responsible for most of the destruction following Muñoz's death.

During protests at the shooting location, Vazquez threw bricks at a Pennsylvania State Police SUV, then lit an umbrella on fire and put it inside, according to police. Later, downtown, he threw bricks at the police station front door.

Vazquez then threw bricks at the front door of the post office on West Chestnut Street, and at a Lancaster Parking Authority vehicle, Wade said.

Vazquez pleaded guilty on March 14 to two counts each of riot and reckless burning — both third-degree felonies — two counts of disorderly conduct, four counts of institutional vandalism and one count of failure to disperse.

Defense attorney Daniel Barto tried to argue for a lesser sentence, noting that Vazquez spared the county a trial by pleading guilty. He also pointed out that whatever sentence Miller imposed would run consecutive to whatever time Vazquez receives for violating state parole.

At the time Vazquez committed the crimes, he was on parole after serving about 18 months of a 1-½ to 5-year prison sentence imposed in March 2018 for carrying a firearm without a license, according to court records. That means he could potentially serve an additional 2-½ years.

In that case, Vazquez pointed a stolen gun at a person during an August 2017 argument in the 600 block of Columbia Avenue.

Wade acknowledged Vazquez’s cooperation, but said he wasn’t entitled to a “volume discount” for the crimes.

Before she announced her sentence, Miller referenced Vazquez’s criminal history dating to his days as a juvenile, but not in detail.

Miller told Vazquez she would have hoped that he would have matured more given his previous incarcerations.

Vazquez will be credited for about 18 months he's already spent in the Lancaster County Prison.