A Lancaster city man will serve up to nine years in prison and must pay $63,000 for destroying two police vehicles, smashing windows at the Lancaster police station and downtown post office and causing other damage during protests following a fatal police shooting here in September 2020.

Judge Margaret Miller sentenced Christopher Vazquez, 33, to four years, four months, to nine years in state prison on Friday. He will be credited for about 18 months he's already spent in the Lancaster County Prison.

Vazquez apologized for his actions. He told Miller he thought he was doing the right thing by protesting, but realized he went about it the wrong way.

"I realize how many people I embarrassed, including myself," Vazquez said.

Vazquez was one of about 20 people charged in the county following protests of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd and the shooting here of Ricardo Muñoz, 27, outside his Laurel Street home. The shooting was later determined to have been justified.

Assistant District Attorney Cody Lee Wade said Vazquez was responsible for most of the destruction following Muñoz's shooting death on Sept. 13, 2020.

During protests at the shooting location, Vazquez threw bricks at a Pennsylvania State Police SUV, then lit an umbrella on fire and put it inside, according to police. Later, downtown, he threw bricks at the police station front door.

Vazquez then threw bricks at the front door of the post office on West Chestnut Street, and at a Lancaster Parking Authority vehicle, Wade said.

Vazquez pleaded guilty on March 14 to two counts each of riot and reckless burning — both third-degree felonies — two counts of disorderly conduct, four counts of institutional vandalism and one count of failure to disperse.