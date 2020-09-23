A Lancaster man who pulled out a handgun during an argument with a woman and her father was sentenced to a 7-to-14-year prison term, the Lancaster County District Attorney's office said.

Lukas Myrie, now 42, recently pleaded guilty to several firearms charges and simple assault stemming from the Sept. 16, 2019 incident, the district attorney's office said.

Myrie, who was not to have any firearms due to prior felony convictions, had two guns on him during the argument, according to the police.

Officers were called to West Vine Street for reports of a man who pointed a gun at a woman and her father last September. When police arrived, Myrie ran and tossed a gun while trying to avoid police, the district attorney's office said.

Police found the ditched gun, a 9mm pistol with a scratched off serial number. Officers also found a .25-caliber pistol in Myrie's possession when he was arrested.

The district attorney's office says that Myrie has more than a dozen separate criminal dockets in Lancaster County dating back to 1996.

