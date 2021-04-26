A Lancaster man has been charged after breaking a woman’s eye socket during an assault, according to Lancaster police.

Tony Neal Davis Jr., 20, was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and harassment after pushing the woman to the ground and kicking and stomping on her face, fracturing her orbital bone in her left eye, during an assault in the 100 block of North Marshall Street on April 23, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Davis also wrapped his arm around the woman’s neck in a chokehold, preventing her from breathing and causing red marks around her neck, police said. Davis also scratched the woman’s arms.

Davis was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $175,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on April 29.